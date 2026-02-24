GBA unearths another Rs 317 crore in tax evasion in Bengaluru; 13,600 property owners get 15-day ultimatum

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After detecting about 10,000 properties evading Rs 370 crore worth of tax, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) in its second phase has found property tax evasion amounting to around Rs 318 crore from 13,600 properties, according to a statement on Monday.
GBA’s Information Technology (IT) team, along with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has identified properties evading taxes in its GPS-based survey and drone images.
Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue and IT), said the property tax evasion was officially recorded after 67,000 notices – one notice for each year – were sent to the owners who had paid less tax for about five years.
According to Moudgil, the GPS team, which visited 10,000 properties every day, was involved in house-to-house collection of property tax data. The team captured the GPS coordinates of each property and categorised it as residential, commercial, or mixed properties, and also verified if they are put to use under the norms prescribed for the respective property.
The GPS of the property, and details regarding the use of the ground-plus-number of floors of the property, etc are sent from the mobile app to the backend. The Quality Control (QC) team checks the received properties and data sent by the GPS team. Rejected cases are again sent back to the GPS team. The cases ratified by the Quality Control team are used to compare with drone data and the digitized built-up area.
According to GBA, if the built-up area of a property is more than the owner’s declaration or if it is used for commercial purposes without declaring the same, it amounts to evading property tax by hiding facts from the civic agency. In these cases, the show-cause notices are issued to pay the evaded taxes along with interest and penalty.
Show cause notices have been issued, including sending by SMS and IVRS. Citizens who get the notice can reply/appeal online at https://BBMPenyaya.karnataka.gov.in within 15 days, or pay immediately online at https://BBMPtax.karnataka.gov.in
