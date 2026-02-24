GBA unearths another Rs 317 crore in tax evasion in Bengaluru; 13,600 property owners get 15-day ultimatum

The Greater Bengaluru Authority in its second phase has found property tax evasion amounting to around Rs 318 crore from 13,600 properties

After detecting about 10,000 properties evading Rs 370 crore worth of tax, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) in its second phase has found property tax evasion amounting to around Rs 318 crore from 13,600 properties, according to a statement on Monday.

GBA’s Information Technology (IT) team, along with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has identified properties evading taxes in its GPS-based survey and drone images.

Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue and IT), said the property tax evasion was officially recorded after 67,000 notices – one notice for each year – were sent to the owners who had paid less tax for about five years.

According to Moudgil, the GPS team, which visited 10,000 properties every day, was involved in house-to-house collection of property tax data. The team captured the GPS coordinates of each property and categorised it as residential, commercial, or mixed properties, and also verified if they are put to use under the norms prescribed for the respective property.