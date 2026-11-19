Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the government does not want to delay elections to the five Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) city corporations. His remarks come as the State Election Commission (SEC) has sought Supreme Court permission to extend the election deadline to January 31, 2027, amid concerns over discrepancies in Bengaluru’s electoral rolls.

On Wednesday, D K Shivakumar said, “There is no question of postponing the GBA elections for any reason. There are certain objections regarding the electoral rolls, but we will address them. We are committed to conducting the GBA elections as well as all other local body elections,” he said.