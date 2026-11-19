Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the government does not want to delay elections to the five Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) city corporations. His remarks come as the State Election Commission (SEC) has sought Supreme Court permission to extend the election deadline to January 31, 2027, amid concerns over discrepancies in Bengaluru’s electoral rolls.
On Wednesday, D K Shivakumar said, “There is no question of postponing the GBA elections for any reason. There are certain objections regarding the electoral rolls, but we will address them. We are committed to conducting the GBA elections as well as all other local body elections,” he said.
Bengaluru has been without an elected civic body since September 2020. The term of the council of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the GBA’s predecessor, expired on September 10, 2020. In January, the Supreme Court set a deadline of June 30, which was then extended to August 31 and subsequently to December 31, 2026.
The transition to the GBA structure, which splits the city into five corporations and 369 wards, has been fraught with legal and administrative hurdles.
The Chief Minister said Bengaluru had grown many times over since Kempegowda founded the city and that the government was committed to preserving the trust and confidence citizens had placed in it.
As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission on October 27, the electorate in the city of Bengaluru has plummeted from approximately 1.03 crore voters to just 59.08 lakh voters, resulting in a staggering mass deletion of over 43 lakh names within the Greater Bengaluru Area alone.
Karnataka and the SEC have moved the Supreme Court, seeking to conduct elections based on ward-wise electoral rolls published on April 18 this year, before the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision of rolls in the state.
The SEC has also told the court that the ECI is yet to share the authenticated post-SIR database with it, more than three weeks after the final rolls were published on October 27.
According to the SEC, the April 18 rolls list 88,95,361 voters in the five corporations, while the ECI’s final post-SIR rolls for the 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru district list 59,08,151 voters, including rural areas, and 51,87,575 excluding them.