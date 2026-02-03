GBA to auction 7,000 properties in Bengaluru on February 17 over Rs 437 crore tax dues

In 2024-25, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had collected Rs 4,930 crore in property tax, which was an increase of 25%.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 3, 2026 11:53 AM IST
Bengaluru property taxAccording to GBA, 7,020 defaulters were issued notices, but they failed to pay the property taxes (Representational image)
The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has decided to auction more than 7,000 default properties in Bengaluru that owe more than Rs 437 crore.

The properties are scheduled for auction sale on February 17, with the respective zonal joint commissioner officer, said Mahadeshwara Rao, GBA Chief Commissioner, on Monday.

Rao stated that 7,020 defaulters were issued notices, but they failed to pay the property taxes. “We had sent demand notices, but they did not pay. The attachment orders were also issued, but the payment was not made,” he said in a statement.

GBA said that it has put the list of notices online at https://BBMPTax.karnataka.gov.in where the property owners can pay the tax online to prevent auction sale.

In 2024-25, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had collected Rs 4,930 crore in property tax, which was an increase of 25 per cent. BBMP then claimed that they were expecting Rs 6,000 crore in property tax for the year 2025-26.

The highest property tax is pending in the East division with Rs 48.98 crore (1,398 properties), West – Rs 35.83 crore (1,504 properties), Central – Rs 34.26 crore (1,398 properties), North- Rs 32.77 crore (1,156 properties), and South – Rs 30.04 crore (1,347 properties).

Besides base property taxes, the Cess of the five city corporations stood at Rs 46.32 crore, the interest is at Rs 74.91 crore, and the penalty amount is at Rs 131.80 crore. The Solid Waste Cess and user fee stood at Rs 260 crore.

 

 

