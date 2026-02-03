GBA to auction 7,000 properties in Bengaluru on February 17 over Rs 437 crore tax dues

According to GBA, 7,020 defaulters were issued notices, but they failed to pay the property taxes (Representational image)

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has decided to auction more than 7,000 default properties in Bengaluru that owe more than Rs 437 crore.

The properties are scheduled for auction sale on February 17, with the respective zonal joint commissioner officer, said Mahadeshwara Rao, GBA Chief Commissioner, on Monday.

Rao stated that 7,020 defaulters were issued notices, but they failed to pay the property taxes. “We had sent demand notices, but they did not pay. The attachment orders were also issued, but the payment was not made,” he said in a statement.

GBA said that it has put the list of notices online at https://BBMPTax.karnataka.gov.in where the property owners can pay the tax online to prevent auction sale.