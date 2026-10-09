Gauri Lankesh murder: 9 years on, trial court gets its eighth judge

Nine years after journalist Gauri Lankesh was murdered outside her Bengaluru house in 2017, the trial in the case is set to resume before an eighth judge.

Ravindra Hegde, a district judge and former Karnataka High Court registrar who took charge as the principal city civil and sessions judge in Bengaluru on October 5, held his first hearing in the case on Thursday to fix fresh dates for resumption of the stalled trial.

Hegde took charge after the previous principal sessions judge for Bengaluru, K S Bharath Kumar, was elevated to the Karnataka High Court. The trial in the murder case has been stalled since August following his promotion. Hegde is the second judge to take over the case this year, replacing Kumar, who had succeeded M Chandrashekar Reddy in June 2026.

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The trial has moved at a sluggish pace—only seven hearings in the last four months—amid judicial transfers and delays caused by applications filed by the 17 accused, all of whom are out on bail. “The case has not progressed much in recent months, and very few witnesses have been examined since June this year,” a prosecution source involved with the trial said.

A trial that began in 2022

Lankesh, 55, was shot dead at the doorstep of her house on September 5, 2017, by two alleged right-wing extremists who arrived on a motorcycle when she returned from work. The two men were identified by the SIT as Parashuram Waghmore, the shooter and a former member of the Sri Rama Sena in Bijapur, and Ganesh Miskin, a right-wing activist from Hubbali, the bike rider.

The murder was allegedly co-ordinated by former members of the right-wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha and its affiliate, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS). Lankesh was allegedly targeted for her criticism of radical Hindutva ideology.

In November 2018, a Karnataka Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a chargesheet against 17 people from right-wing Hindutva groups. The trial, however, only started on July 4, 2022.

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The trial in the murder case was previously conducted by judges S Amarannavar, Anil Katti, C M Joshi, Ramakrishna Huddar and B Muralidhar Pai, who were all elevated to the Karnataka High Court. When Joshi was the principal judge, a schedule for a speedy trial was assigned with one week of continuous hearing being conducted every month.

To expedite the trial, the prosecution dropped over 250 of the original 500 witnesses named initially. It has so far examined over 200 witnesses and four of 200 prosecution witnesses have turned hostile in the trial.

Links to Kalburgi, Pansare and Dabholkar murders

During the trial between November 5 and June 1, 2026, 17 key witnesses were examined, including police officer Abhinav Khare, who recorded the alleged confessions of accused associated with the HJS in Maharashtra, like Sharad Kalaskar, Vasudev Suryavanshi, and Hrushikesh Deodikar.

Khare told the trial court that Deodikar confessed that the gun used to murder Lankesh was destroyed by him and Kalaskar and “that the parts of the gun, after destruction, was kept in the house of Prasad Sudhakar Deshpande and that he has burnt the phone book relevant to the murder…..”.

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Khare also told the court that Suryanvanshi revealed that he attended multiple training camps in Belagavi, Jalgaon, and Mangaluru between 2014 and 2015 in the use of guns and explosives at the behest of the HJS leader Veerendra Tawde and that he stole motorcycles for crimes including the Lankesh murder.

One of the longest depositions was that of ballistic expert Kiran Kumar from the Karnataka Forensic Science Laboratory, who found links through forensic analysis of the fired bullets and cartridges between the guns used to shoot Lankesh, Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi in Dharwad in August 2015, leftist thinker Govind Pansare in Kolhapur in February 2015, and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in Pune in August 2015.

Also Read | Maharashtra municipal corporation polls: Gauri Lankesh murder case accused Shrikant Pangarkar wins from Jalna as Independent

Expedite trial: When the Supreme Court stepped in

In August 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed two separate petitions filed by the Karnataka government and Lankesh’s sister seeking the cancellation of bail granted to a key accused arrested for allegedly providing logistical support for the murder.

The Supreme Court also issued directions to expedite the trial in the murder case. The order resulted in the Karnataka High Court and the trial court granting bail to the other accused on grounds of delay in trial.