Garuda Aerospace ties up with Narayana Health to ease transportation of bio-medical supplies

Drone tech startup, Garuda Aerospace Friday announced its partnership at Aero India 2023 with Narayana Health, Bengaluru, at Aero India 2023 . The aerospace company forays into the medical sector for transporting bio-medical supplies using their newly-launched Sanjeevani drone. The partnership between the two is aimed at transforming the delivery of critical and emergency medical supplies including samples for diagnosis in times of high traffic and other challenging conditions.

According to Garuda Aerospace, Sanjeevani drone will reduce time and increase efficiency for medical deliveries.

Speaking on the partnership, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said, “We are delighted to partner with Narayana Health and bring innovation to India’s healthcare sector by using the Sanjeevani drone. Our aim is to improve access to critical medical supplies and support the delivery to patients in need and in times of emergency. With this partnership, we are confident that we will be able to make a real difference in the lives of patients and communities across India. We are proud to be a part of this exciting journey.”

Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director, Narayana Health, said, “We are committed to delivering the best possible care to our patients. The use of drones to transport biomedical samples is a critical step in achieving that goal. By partnering with Garuda Aerospace, we are able to leverage their expertise to improve the delivery of medical supplies and enhance the quality of care we provide across. In the first phase, drones will be deployed in Bengaluru to transfer biomedical samples from Narayana Health City and HSR Layout on a daily basis. In the next 1 year, our network of 21 hospitals will have these services.”

During the pandemic, Garuda Aerospace used its emergency drones to deliver medicine and vaccinations to hospitals in partnership with Swiggy. The company’s White Knight drones delivered essential medicines and vaccinations to Bengaluru hospitals which include Victoria hospital and Bowring hospital in 2021.