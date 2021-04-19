Kannada writer Prof. G. Venkatasubbaiah passes away at 107

Kannada lexicographer Professor Ganjam Venkatasubbaiah passed away in Bengaluru early on Monday. He was 107.

Venkatasubbaiah was commonly known in literary circles as a walking encyclopedia of Kannada language and culture.

He had compiled 12 dictionaries, including three volumes of Igo Kannada (A Socio-Linguistic Dictionary of Kannada), edited over 24 literary works covering different forms of Kannada literature such as poetry, grammar and essays and has also translated into Kannada eight important works from other languages. Venkatasubbiah had also authored four seminal works on dictionary science in Kannada, edited over 60 books and published several papers.

Venkatasubbiah had also received the Kannada Sahitya Akademi Award and the Pampa Award.

Venkatasubbiah was born on August 23, 1913 Ganjam village, Srirangapatna, in Mandya district. He secured his postgraduate degree in Kannada from Maharaja’s College, Mysuru in 1937. He started his career as a teacher at a municipal school in Mandya district and also taught at the high school in Davanagere and at Maharaja’s College and at Vijaya College in Bengaluru.

He had presided over the 77th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Bengaluru in 2011.