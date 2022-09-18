scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Ganja supplier’s assets worth Rs 1.6 cr forfeited

Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Raman Gupta told The Indian Express that Mruthyunjaya was first arrested in 2006.

Mruthyunjaya, 50, was arrested by the central crime branch in July this year, along with drugs worth Rs 80 lakh.

Nearly two months after the arrest of a notorious ‘ganja’ producer-cum-supplier, Chennai’s Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) authority and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Tribunal recently ordered the forfeiture of his immovable assets, the market value of which is pegged at Rs 1.6 crore.

Mruthyunjaya, 50, was arrested by the central crime branch in July this year, along with drugs worth Rs 80 lakh. Police said Mruthyunjaya was into drug peddling since 2006 and had accumulated a huge wealth by selling drugs. The accused has eight drug-related cases pending against him.

“He used to grow ganja in his agricultural land and then would sell it in various parts through his network. He was a known face in the police circles,” he said.

The police had approached the court to attach his immovable assets registered in his and his wife Bhagyamma’s name.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 02:12:22 am
