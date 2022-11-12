Suspect in ganja peddling case dies in police custody in Belagavi, CID to probe death

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka police will investigate the alleged custodial death of a suspect detained in a drug peddling case in Belagavi, the police said.

Basanagouda Iranna Patil, 45, a suspect in a ganja peddling case, was in police custody since Friday afternoon when he reportedly fell ill and had to be rushed to a hospital where he died around 8.15 pm. The Belagavi police said that the suspect suffered a heart attack while he was in police custody and died at VIMS hospital in Belagavi.

The suspect was picked up in connection with a ganja peddling case registered in August where one suspect was arrested and is in judicial custody. Patil, the second accused in the case, was named by the first accused and was found on Friday in the Belagavi Rural police limits, the police said.

“When the suspect was being brought for his interrogation on Friday afternoon, he complained of uneasiness and was taken to a local clinic where he was declared to be healthy to undergo interrogation. He was brought to the Belagavi Rural station. At the station, he complained of uneasiness again and was taken to hospital where he died in ICU around 8.15 pm,” Belagavi DCP (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadaddi said.

The Belagavi police said the family of the detained suspect had been informed about the detention and the transfer of the suspect to a hospital prior to the death. The family has filed a complaint regarding the death in police custody and the case will be transferred to the CID, the Belagavi DCP said.

In August this year, the Belagavi Rural police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 against an undertrial prisoner in the Hindalga prison in Belagavi for the possession of 100 grams of ganja. The ganja was found in a pair of chappals that the prisoner was using. Police launched a probe to find the source of the supply of the drugs.