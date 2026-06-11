‘Gangsters using social media to build influence’: Bengaluru police seek removal of 1,500 accounts, 1,000 reels

The Bengaluru police wrote to social media companies seeking the removal of objectionable content and, in many cases, the suspension or deletion of entire accounts. (File Photo)

The Bengaluru police have identified and sought the removal of nearly 1,500 social media accounts and over 1,000 reels and URLs across multiple platforms in the last five months to curb the online glorification of criminals.

According to senior police officers, the accounts regularly post reels, videos, photographs, and other content glorifying ‘rowdy sheeters’ and gangsters, often portraying them as local celebrities and role models. Much of the content included birthday celebrations, rallies, fan gatherings, and tribute posts created by associates and supporters of known offenders.

Among the social media accounts and reels taken down till now were those allegedly glorifying Sirajuddin alias Buldu and Sameer, both from Suddaguntepalya, who have 12 and 21 criminal cases registered against them, respectively. Besides, the fan pages of Sunil alias Silent Sunil, a rowdy-sheeter from Amruthahalli, Bengaluru, who is facing around 20-21 criminal cases, have also been taken down.