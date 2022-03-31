scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Gangster Bannanje Raja found guilty by Karnataka court in 2013 businessman murder case

The Karnataka Control of Organized Crime Act was used for the first time against the Bannanje Raja gang in 2014 by the Karnataka Police after Nayak was gunned down in broad daylight.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 31, 2022 12:25:45 pm
Bannanje Raja (File Photo)

The Belagavi district court on Wednesday held Gangster Bannanje Raja alias Rajendra Kumar and eight others guilty for the murder of businessman RN Nayak in the Ankola town of coastal Karnataka in December 2013.

53-year-old Raja was extradited from Morocco in 2015 by the Karnataka Police in connection with the murder and was also charged under sections of the Karnataka Control of Organized Crime Act, 2000. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced next week.

The court has acquitted two others who were accused of abetting the murder — Rabdin Salim, 46, and Mahamad Rashid Shabandri, 43.

Raja and his gang were attempting to extort Rs 3 crore from the businessman who had ignored the threats of the gangster and sought police protection. Hired gunmen from Uttar Pradesh were involved in the killing.

One of the gunmen involved in the shooting, Akash alias Vivek Upadhyay, 27, was killed at the site of the shootout by Nayak’s bodyguard while a second assailant, Satish Patel, was caught while trying to escape.

Raja had over 40 cases against him in India when he was extradited from Morocco.

The others who have been convicted by the Belagavi district court are Satish Patel, 27, Abhi Ambaji Bandagar, 42, Ganesh Bajantri, 35, K M Ismail, 53, Mahesh Basvegouda Achhangi, 40, Santosh M B, 33, Jagdish Chandra Raja, 48, and Ankithkumar Shravankumar Kshypp, 33.

