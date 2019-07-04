‘Gangrape’ videos of college student go viral, Karnataka Police arrest 5

The Karnataka Police have arrested five youngsters in connection with the alleged gangrape of a college girl. The incident, which allegedly took place in February, came to light only on Tuesday after two sexually explicit videos were circulated in various WhatsApp groups.

Advertising

A suo motu case was filed soon after a women’s police station received an alert about the videos from the social media monitoring cell of the Dakshina Kannada police department.

Confirming this to Indianexpress.com, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B. Laxmi Prasad said the suo motu case was filed immediately to check the circulation of the videos. We informed the public not to circulate the videos over social media or save them on their phones/computers. We reiterated that doing so is an offence under Section 354C of the IPC and 66E, 66A of IT Act and all those (including group admins) sharing the video will be booked on the above-mentioned sections,” “Prasad said.

READ| Woman gangraped, friend assaulted on Mysuru outskirts

He added that the victim has been identified and questioned following which five youngsters, including a college senior of the victim, were arrested on Wednesday. Another case was then filed at the Puttur Town police station after which the arrests were recorded, according to the police.

Advertising

READ| Mangaluru shocker: Man stabs MBA student after she rejects his proposal

Police officials added that there are allegations that the victim was drugged before being gang-raped by the suspects. “The accused are still in custody. They will be produced before the magistrate today soon after completion of requisite procedures,” Prasad added.

The accused have been slapped with IPC sections 341 and 376 (d) for wrongful restraint and gang-rape, respectively.