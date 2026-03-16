Gang offering students ‘scholarship’ to open mule bank accounts for cybercrime busted, 5 in Karnataka Police net

The Karnataka Police announced Monday that they have arrested five people on charges of luring unsuspecting students with fake scholarships and making them open mule bank accounts for transferring proceeds of cybercrime. The racket was said to be primarily operating in Gadag city.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vakdoth Vakeel, 24, and Raja, 23, both residents of Huvina Hadagali taluk in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district, Zeeshan Ansari alias Zeesu, 22, a hotel worker from Jharkhand who was residing in Goa, Akash, 32, a DJ from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, and Sahil Tekchandani, 22, a student from Bilaspur.

According to the police, the gang targeted students staying at a boys’ hostel in Gadag. Posing as benefactors, they lured the students with false promises of scholarship money, convincing them to open accounts at a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Gadag city.