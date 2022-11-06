scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Gang dupes banks in Karnataka by pledging counterfeit gold ornaments to avail loans worth Rs 3 crore

The gang cheated IDBI Bank and Union Bank in the Gadag district. Gold appraiser among the accused on the run.

In the second case, they pledged 4,983 gm of counterfeit gold ornaments to avail Rs 1.58 crore loan from Union Bank, the police said. (File)

A group of fraudsters allegedly deceived two banks by pledging counterfeit gold ornaments to avail loans worth Rs 3.1 crore loan in Karnataka’s Gadag district, said the police.

In the first case, the accused pledged 4,870 gm of fake gold ornaments to get a loan of Rs 1.43 crore from the IDBI Bank, according to the police. In the second case, they pledged 4,983 gm of counterfeit gold ornaments to avail Rs 1.58 crore loan from Union Bank, the police said.

According to Gadag superintendent of police Shivaprakash Devaraju, 18 people were involved in the first case and 11 in the second. Many of them, including prime accused Dattatreya Bakle and gold appraiser Suresh Gopal Revankar, were involved in both cases, he said.

The accused pledged the gold at IDBI Bank from April 25 to June 29, 2022. Revankar was part of the gang that tricked the banks, as he issued purity certificates for the counterfeit ornaments to show that they were made of 22-carat gold, said the police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine SarkarPremium
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine Sarkar
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in mePremium
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in me
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore

Revankar was involved in the second case too and the accused followed the same modus operandi to trick Union Bank, pledging gold from July 7 to 27.

More from Bangalore

According to the police, the scam surfaced during the ornaments at the banks. The police were on the lookout for the accused and yet to arrest them.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 06:14:42 pm
Next Story

COMEDK 2022: Choice filling for round 3 of engineering to begin from November 10; check details here

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement