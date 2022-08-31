scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Amid tight security, Ganesha pandal erected at Hubballi Idgah ground for first time

In the presence of Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, Rani Chennamma Gajanana Utsava Mahamandali brought a Ganesha idol around 7.30am on Wednesday and installed it.

Two Pourakarmika couples were invited as chief guests to hold Mahamangalarathi to lord Ganesh erected at the Idgah ground.

Hours after the Karnataka High Court gave the go-ahead, Hindu groups started celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi by erecting a pandal at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi on Wednesday, for the first time in the ground’s history.

In the presence of Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, members of Rani Chennamma Gajanana Utsava Mahamandali brought a Ganesha idol around 7.30am and installed it.

Allowing the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Justice Ashok Kinagi ruled late on Tuesday that there was no title dispute over the Idgah ground in Hubballi unlike over the Bengaluru Idgah Maidan, where the Supreme Court had barred the festivities hours before. The single-judge bench ruled that “facts are different” in the Hubballi case that and the Anjuman–i-Islam, which has leased the ground for 999 years, was not entitled to a benefit as passed by the apex court.

The Hubballi-Dharwad municipal corporation, owner of the Idgah Maidan, had earlier given permission to erect a Ganapati pandal of 900 sq feet at the ground. Though several organisations wanted to erect a pandal and six of them applied for permission, Mahamandali got the green light.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vishva Hindu Parishad district president Sanjeev Badaskar said Rani Chennamma Gajanana Utsava Mahamandali, which he heads, erected a pandal of 800 sq ft and had got permission to use loudspeakers.

“Police have directed us to maintain peace and also given a deadline of September 2 noon to finish Ganesha festivals. We will take out a procession around 11.30am on September 2. We are yet to release the procession route.”

Hubballi, known as “Chota Mumbai” in Karnataka, was turned into a police fortress. Hubballi-Dharwad city police commissioner Labhu Ram said, “We have made elaborate security arrangements in the city and near the Idgah ground. We have deployed one platoon of the Rapid Action Force, 10 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police, 10 platoons of the City Armed Reserve and 400 other police personnel. We also have home guards deployed across the city.”

Sanjeev also said the activists were disappointed that they did not get much time to prepare as the high court order came late at night. “We could not prepare well but have installed the Ganapati idol. We will felicitate the 11 members who fought to celebrate Independence Day at this ground in 1994,” he added.

In 1994, BJP leaders including Uma Bharti and Ananth Kumar tried to hoist a tricolour at the Idgah Maidan when there was curfew in the town. However, violence broke out and six people were killed in police firing, leading to communal tension.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 06:17:20 pm
