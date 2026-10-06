Ban defied: Karnataka IAS officer seeks police explanation over idol immersion

The deputy commissioner of Hassan district in Karnataka issued a notice to the superintendent of police Sunday, seeking an explanation for why Ganesh and Gowri idols were allowed to be immersed in Devigere Tank, a prominent water body, despite a district administration ban.

Acting on requests from the Hassan Municipal Corporation commissioner and the tahsildar, Deputy Commissioner K S Lathakumari, an IAS officer, Saturday banned immersions in the tank, which falls under the Muzrai Department that manages temples in the state, to prevent water contamination from chemical paints, flowers, fruits, and puja materials. The prohibition order was issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Section 24 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

Despite the ban, major public Ganesh festival organisers held massive processions led by the main town pandal. They immersed the idols in Devigere Tank near the Neerubagilu Anjaneya temple Saturday.

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DC Lathakumari asked SP Shubhanwita why the matter should not be referred to the competent authority for disciplinary action over alleged dereliction of duty and negligence unbecoming of a government servant. The notice highlighted that although police were empowered to book violators, no FIRs were registered and no action was taken against the organisers.

The notice asked SP Shubhanwita to respond in writing immediately, failing which it will be presumed she has no explanation to offer. Copies of the notice were forwarded to the minister-in-charge of the district, the chief secretary, the regional commissioner (Mysuru), and the inspector general of police (southern range).

Addressing the issue on Tuesday, DC Lathakumari said, “There is nothing personal in the issue. Since Devigere Tank was polluted, such prohibitory orders were issued after consulting the SP as well. If some untoward incident had taken place, the district administration would have been held responsible. I was also unhappy that plaster of Paris (PoP) and non-eco-friendly Ganesh idols were also immersed in Devigere.”

JD(S) MLA back police officer

While SP Shubhanwita was unavailable for comment, a police officer attributed the lapse to the last-minute arrival of the prohibition order. “The orders were issued on Saturday morning when the massive procession had already begun. The organisers had obtained permission providing their route map and immersion place. At the last minute, it was impossible to change it,” the police officer said.

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Hassan MLA H P Swaroop Prakash of the Janata Dal (Secular) backed the SP, pointing out that the pandal committee has immersed its idols in Devigere Tank for six to seven decades.

“The DC has threatened to initiate legal action against those who have immersed Ganesh idols in Devigere. We will have to stage a protest against the DC. We learned of the order only after the procession had begun. If the district administration is not coordinating with district agencies properly, it will be a problem,” Prakash told reporters.

The dispute comes weeks before the annual Hasanamba temple fair, scheduled between October 30 and November 10, which is expected to draw at least 20 lakh devotees to the district.