Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Ganesh idol immersion: Curbs on liquor sale in Bengaluru

The restrictions are in place in parts of Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday as part of maintaining law and order during the immersion processions.

The Bengaluru police have imposed restrictions on the sale of liquor in parts of Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday (September 3 and 4) in the wake of Ganesh idol immersion processions in different parts of the city.

Bengaluru police commissioner C H Prathap Reddy issued the orders Friday using the magisterial powers of the police commissioner.

The restrictions are being imposed as a measure to ensure law and order in places that are considered sensitive regions where the Ganesh idol immersion processions are set to take place over the next two days.

The following are the details of the regions and timings of the liquor stores and bars.

East Division

K G Halli, D J Halli, Govindapura, Banaswadi, Commercial Street, Shivajinagar, Bharathinagar, Pulkeshinagar and Halasoor.

Time: Bars and liquor stores will have to remain shut from 6 pm on September 4 to 6 am on September 5.

North East Division

Vidyaranyapura, Yelahanka, Yelahanka New Town and Kodigehalli.

Liquor stores will not be allowed to function from 6 pm on September 3 to 6 am on September 5.

North Division

J C Nagar, Hebbal, RT Nagar, and Sanjaynagar.

Timings: Bars and liquor stores will have to remain shut from 6 pm on September 3 to 6 am on September 4.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 01:50:52 pm
