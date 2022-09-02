scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Karnataka: Ganesh Chaturthi at Hubballi’s Idgah ground over, Muslim body to file contempt plea

Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Muthalik says ‘this is an example of how no force can stop Hindus from celebrating their culture and traditions’.

Right wing organisations displaying photos of Veer Savarkar and Shivaji during the Ganesha procession near Hubballi Idgah maidan. (Express photo)

Saffron flags, portraits of V D Savarkar and Chatrapati Shivaji, songs… The Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Karnataka’s Hubballi city on Friday was all about Hindutva posturing. The procession, organised by the Rani Chennamma Maidana Gajanana Utsav Mahamandali, took nearly five hours to cover just one kilometre from the Idgah Maidan in Deshpande Nagar to the immersion point at Sadashiv Nagar.

The third day of the festival saw extra police deployed along the procession route, which was marked by saffron flags, DJ music and chants of Savarkar and Shivaji. The traffic movement was also restricted to some extent.

Don't Miss |Hubbali Idgah row: 1994 firing victim’s father refuses felicitation, ‘won’t be pawn to politics’

At the forefront of the procession were Mahamandali chief and Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Sanjay Bhadaskar, BJP leader Mahesh Tenginkai, and members of the VHP, Sri Rama Sene, RSS, Somavamsha Sahasrarjun Kshatriya Sama, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and the Hindustan Janata Party.

Ahead of the procession, the organisers conducted a mahamangalarthi (puja) and auctioned the jewellery and garments used to decorate the Ganesha idol. The idol immersion took place at an artificial pond at Sadashiv Nagar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

The organisers violated a the Hubballi-Dharwad municipal corporation’s ban on flex boards at the Idgah ground. However, a Savarkar portrait installed right near the Ganesha idol in the pandal was removed after corporation officials intervened. But a hoarding featuring the Hindutva icon was put up at the Idgah ground’s entry.

Explained |A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

The organisers sought to justify the portraits saying Savarkar, along with freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, was instrumental in introducing Ganesha celebrations in Maharashtra. A hoarding featured Tilak.

Gopalkrishna B, commissioner of the municipal corporation, told indianexpress.com that the corporation would consider allowing sellers of pottery, vegetables and fruits at the Idgah ground. “The decision to allow the utsav was taken after consulting the stakeholders of the corporation and law and order authorities. The three-day event went smoothly, except for the violation on day one. Decisions on allowing any religious events will be taken after consulting the corporation members and considering the law and order situation,” he said.

Advertisement

Along the procession route, songs praising Hindutva and Savarkar as well as some film numbers about Karnataka were played. The procession also featured a traditional dance performance with manjira, or cymbals. The organisers overshot the allotted time by an hour.

Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Muthalik, who was present on the last day of the celebration, said, “This time we celebrated only for three days. From next year, the celebrations will last more days and be grander. There were attempts by a certain group of people to stop our celebration, but the Hindus emerged victorious at the end. This is an example of how no force can stop Hindus from celebrating their culture and traditions.”

Altaf Nawaz, vice-president of Anjuman-e-Islam, said the Muslim organisation would file a contempt case in the Karnataka High Court against the Hubballi-Dharwad municipal corporation commissioner. “We will be moving the high court seeking directions to disallow religious activities of other communities at the Idgah ground. Our organisation has been given the Idgah ground for a lease period of 999 years by the Supreme Court. Any other community using the ground for religious purposes will be in contempt of the court. Although we are not against the celebrations of other religious communities, this three-day Ganesha utsav at the Idgah ground has really disturbed us,” said Nawaz.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, members of Hindu organisations said they would ask to celebrate other Hindu festivals such as Shivaratri, Deepavali and Dasara at the Idgah ground. A senior police officer told indianexpress.com, “Hubballi has always been at the moderate level when it comes to communal tension, unlike Mangalore and parts of Dakshina Kannada. Provocations on both sides will continue, but it will be largely peaceful.”

More from Bangalore

 

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 10:01:29 pm
Next Story

Nokia launches X30 5G, G60 5G, other devices at IFA 2022: Check details

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement