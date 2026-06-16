Karnataka High Court declares Gameskraft founders’ ED arrest illegal, orders release

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday declared the arrest of three founders of online gaming company Gameskraft by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case illegal and directed their forthwith release from prison.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, while allowing the petitions filed by Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh, and Vikas Taneja, said, “The writ petitioners are allowed, arrest is declared contrary to law, as a consequence thereof the petitioners shall be set at liberty forthwith, the registry is directed to communicate the order to the prison authorities, to enable release of these petitioners.” A detailed copy of the order is yet to be made available.