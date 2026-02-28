GAFX 2026: ‘We want next VFX innovator to emerge from every district of Karnataka’, says Siddaramaiah

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) must remain a tool and not a substitute for human imagination.
“Technology should amplify human potential, not erase it,” he reminded while delivering the inaugural speech at the seventh edition of the GAFX conference.
The event, said to be Asia’s largest of its kind, will highlight the fields of gaming, animation, and visual effects.
CM Siddaramaiah stated that Karnataka was the first state with a dedicated Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics (AVGC) policy, and was currently implementing the third such policy for 2024-2029, with the sector having the potential to create 5 lakh jobs.
He added, “Our approach goes beyond Bengaluru. We are promoting digital creative clusters in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, and other emerging cities. We want the next great game designer or VFX innovator to emerge not only from the capital, but from every district of Karnataka.”
The event was attended by dignitaries, including Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, IT Minister Priyank Kharge, MLA Rizwan Arshad, several major industry figures, as well as the consuls general of Australia and France, alongside the British High Commissioner.
Previously, Priyank Kharge had noted in a social media statement, “Karnataka accounts for over 20 per cent of India’s AVGC (Animation/Visual Effects/Gaming) sector, with creators from Karnataka contributing to some of the world’s most visible content pipelines…….(GAFX) will host 200+ speakers across 100+ sessions, masterclasses, investor connects, immersive experiences with participation from leading global studios, platforms, and industry experts.”
Other sessions
Having commenced on Friday, the event will go on until March 1. The first day of the event notably included a session by Arvind Kashyap, head of cinematography for Kantara: Chapter 1. Other sessions over the coming day will also include industry perspectives on different aspects of the gaming sector, including special effects.
