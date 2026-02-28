GAFX 2026: ‘We want next VFX innovator to emerge from every district of Karnataka’, says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah inaugurating the seventh edition of the GAFX conference. in Bengaluru on Friday (Courtesy: Twitter)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) must remain a tool and not a substitute for human imagination.

“Technology should amplify human potential, not erase it,” he reminded while delivering the inaugural speech at the seventh edition of the GAFX conference.

The event, said to be Asia’s largest of its kind, will highlight the fields of gaming, animation, and visual effects.

CM Siddaramaiah stated that Karnataka was the first state with a dedicated Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics (AVGC) policy, and was currently implementing the third such policy for 2024-2029, with the sector having the potential to create 5 lakh jobs.