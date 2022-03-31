Days after woman consumes pesticide and dies, Karnataka govt sends officials on eviction duty on compulsory leave

A fortnight after a woman died in Gadag after consuming pesticide while being evicted from a forest land, the state government directed the department to send the officials involved in the eviction drive on a compulsory leave. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Range Forest Officers Association and other staffers of the forest department protested against the government’s decision.

On March 28, the letter by the office of the Additional Chief Secretary (forest, ecology and environment) to the principal chief conservator of forest (head of forest force), Sanjai Mohan, said that the government has approved the officials responsible for the incident be sent on immediate leave.

On March 7, Nirmala Patil, a resident of Kelur village in Mundargi taluk of Gadag district, consumed pesticide leading to her death. Following the incident, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy informed the Assembly that the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, would be amended where the words “land grabbing” would be removed to allow the farmers to cultivate on their forest lands.

The minister said that there have been instances where farmers cultivating 2-3 acre land in forest areas alleged that they were harassed by the officials of the forest department.

Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and B S Yediyurappa too opposed the forest department’s action amid a fierce opposition by senior forest officials who said the department had sent a detailed response to the government on the incident.

A senior forest official told The Indian Express that the department had already filed a detailed response to the government on the sequence of events on March 8, a day after the incident happened.

Explaining further, he said, “Notice was issued to the encroachers in January but there was no appeal so they went ahead with the eviction drive. The encroachment was on an 11-acre of reserved forest land. We had dug pits for the plantation which was necessary to conserve the soil. There was a small borewell and a shed on the piece of land. Some of the villagers came up with sickles and destroyed the pits. When the forest department officials went to clear the encroachment, they were held hostage for 16 hours. Two women had consumed pesticide and we were not allowed to help them as well. Even in self defence, the forest department staff did not attack the villagers. Although the villagers claim otherwise, encroachers don’t have legal rights on the land. The land was not used for cultivation.”

In his letter to Forest Minister Umesh Katti, president of the Karnataka State Range Forest Officers Association G D Dinesh said, “The police should be sent to clear encroachments and then the land should be handed over to the forest department. Forest officials are being attacked when they clear encroachment. Action should be taken against the villagers who attacked the forest department officials and held them hostage.”

Another senior forest official had said that the department has to take back the encroached land from the encroachers. “How could the officials be punished for doing their job by the government?” he asked.

Over 1,77,997.58 acre of forest land has been encroached across the state. The Karnataka Forest Department in its report has stated that there have been 1,01,017 cases of encroachment on which action is yet to be taken.”