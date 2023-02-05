scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
G-20 meetings: Improving energy storage key to adopt renewable sources, says Union Power Minister Singh

India, Singh said, was working to improve energy storage. However, supply chain issues of lithium, required for energy storage batteries, will have to be sorted out, he said. (Facebook/OfficeOfRajKSingh)

Improving energy storage and ensuring energy security will be key in ensuring global economies’ shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, Union Minister of Power, and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said Sunday.

While delivering the keynote address at the first Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting of G20 nations, Singh said a complete transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources cannot happen until the cost of energy storage is reduced. “Price of storage is four times the price of energy,” he said, noting that such high costs have made rapid adoption of renewable energy sources unviable.

Singh also said the world has been talking about energy transition, but has not invested in it. “Without storage, renewable energy sources cannot provide round-the-clock power supply,” added the minister.

India, Singh said, was working to improve energy storage. However, supply chain issues of lithium, required for energy storage batteries, will have to be sorted out, he said. “Energy transition with energy security is key,” the minister noted.

Despite being one of the most populous nations, India has done remarkably well in ensuring low emissions, he said, highlighting that per capita emission of the country was one-third the global average.

India is the only major economy which is ranked among the top five in the Global Climate Change Performance Index and has reached the 2030 target of ensuring 40 per cent installed capacity in non-fossil sources by 2021. Currently, the capacity of non-fossil sources stood at 42 per cent, he said.

Today, India had a renewable energy capacity of 177 Giga Watts (GW) and 75 GW was under installation. “We aim to have to RE capacity of 500 GW by 2030,” Singh added.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mine Pralhad Joshi batted for unified global perspectives for sustainable economic growth. “The world is facing an urgent need to address the threat of climate change and transition to clean and sustainable energy. This transition must be inclusive and just. The world is at a crucial juncture of its energy journey,” Joshi added.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 14:04 IST
Unsung Heroes: An ordinary Bengaluru citizen spreads knowledge about the Constitution

