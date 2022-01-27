Fund released for school named after freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna: Karnataka CM

The Karnataka government has decided to establish a school named after freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna at his birthplace in Belagavi district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday.

He added that discussions are on with the Defence Ministry to adopt the school.

Bommai said the school will be set up at a cost of Rs 180 crore. He was speaking after garlanding the statue of Rayanna on his 191st Remembrance Day. He added that the state government has already released Rs 55 crore for the construction of the school.

“The construction work of the school will be completed this year. Discussions are ongoing with the Defence Ministry to adopt the school. The Defence Ministry is likely to convert it into a military school. Hostel and all the required facilities are coming up on a 100-acre land,” he said.

“Work to develop his tomb at the spot where Rayanna attained martyrdom, Nandagada, will also be taken up. An approval has also been given to a rock garden on a 10-acre land at his birth place in Sangolli. These memorials are being built to provide a glimpse into the life of Rayanna for the young generation,” Bommai added.

Rayanna is highly regarded for his service during the time of Rani Chennamma, the then queen of the erstwhile princely state. He was at the forefront to fight the East India Company but was executed by the British around three kilometre from Nandgad in 1831.

“The state government is committed to keep alive Rayanna’s ideals of patriotism, integrity and valour in the present society. Last year, orders were issued to celebrate Rayanna’s birth anniversary as a government programme within an hour of receiving a request,” Bommai said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also said that he would issue an order to have Rayanna’s portrait displayed at all schools and colleges.