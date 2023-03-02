Fulfil Yediyurappa’s dream of clear majority for BJP in Karnataka: Rajnath Singh

Lauding BJP Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa’s contributions, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday urged the people of Karnataka to fulfil the former BJP chief minister’s dream of achieving a clear majority in Karnataka in the upcoming Assembly polls.

“It was Yediyurappa’s wish that the BJP secures a clear majority in Karnataka, which it has been unable to do (thus far). In this election, the BJP should not only secure a majority, but a two-thirds majority,” Singh said, addressing a rally after launching the second Vijay Sankalpm Rath Yatra at Nandgad village in Belagavi.

The BJP, Singh said, could never forget the services offered by Yediyurappa to Karnataka. The Union minister said Yediyurappa had to step down as the chief minister CM due to health-related issues. Basavaraj Bommai succeeded Yediyurappa as the Karnataka chief minister in July 2021.

Yediyurappa was the chief minister for two years after the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government fell. “(He was of the view) that since he had worked for the people of Karnataka for a long time, he wanted to take ‘sanyas’ from power,” Singh said. Bommai was appointed as Yediyurappa wanted a leader who was simple, strong and decisive.

“People of Karnataka should honour BSY’s decision. As soon as Yediyurappa decided to step down, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire Parliamentary Board decided that he be made a member (of the Board),” he said, recalling the former chief minister’s vow to work with all his strength to achieve a two-thirds majority in the state.

Commenting on the election results of three Northeastern states, he said that these results would have a bearing on the elections in Karnataka. In Tripura and Nagaland, the BJP is forming the government again, whereas, in Meghalaya, the number of seats won by BJP legislators has increased, Singh said.

Lashing out at the Congress, he said it was still “launching” a youth leader in the form of Rahul Gandhi. On Bharat Jodo Yatra, Singh asked who Gandhi was uniting. “Entire India is one and united,” he said.