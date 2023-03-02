scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Fulfil Yediyurappa’s dream of clear majority for BJP in Karnataka: Rajnath Singh

The BJP should not only secure a majority, but a two-thirds majority, Rajnath Singh said, addressing a rally after launching the second Vijay Sankalpm Rath Yatra at Nandgad village in Belagavi.

Rajnath Singh on arrest of soldier's father who died in Galwan valley clashThe BJP, Singh said, could never forget the services offered by Yediyurappa to Karnataka. (FILE)
Listen to this article
Fulfil Yediyurappa’s dream of clear majority for BJP in Karnataka: Rajnath Singh
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Lauding BJP Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa’s contributions, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday urged the people of Karnataka to fulfil the former BJP chief minister’s dream of achieving a clear majority in Karnataka in the upcoming Assembly polls.

“It was Yediyurappa’s wish that the BJP secures a clear majority in Karnataka, which it has been unable to do (thus far). In this election, the BJP should not only secure a majority, but a two-thirds majority,” Singh said, addressing a rally after launching the second Vijay Sankalpm Rath Yatra at Nandgad village in Belagavi.

The BJP, Singh said, could never forget the services offered by Yediyurappa to Karnataka. The Union minister said Yediyurappa had to step down as the chief minister CM due to health-related issues. Basavaraj Bommai succeeded Yediyurappa as the Karnataka chief minister in July 2021.

Yediyurappa was the chief minister for two years after the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government fell. “(He was of the view) that since he had worked for the people of Karnataka for a long time, he wanted to take ‘sanyas’ from power,” Singh said. Bommai was appointed as Yediyurappa wanted a leader who was simple, strong and decisive.

“People of Karnataka should honour BSY’s decision. As soon as Yediyurappa decided to step down, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire Parliamentary Board decided that he be made a member (of the Board),” he said, recalling the former chief minister’s vow to work with all his strength to achieve a two-thirds majority in the state.

Commenting on the election results of three Northeastern states, he said that these results would have a bearing on the elections in Karnataka. In Tripura and Nagaland, the BJP is forming the government again, whereas, in Meghalaya, the number of seats won by BJP legislators has increased, Singh said.

Also Read
Karnataka govt announces 17% hike in basic salary, employees withdraw strike
karnataka working hours bill news, indian express
Karnataka passes bill allowing 12-hour work days in industries, weekly wo...
Bill passed to remove penalty on unauthorised properties in Bengaluru
We’ll eliminate stray dogs if media keeps silent, says Karnataka BJP MP P...

Lashing out at the Congress, he said it was still “launching” a youth leader in the form of Rahul Gandhi. On Bharat Jodo Yatra, Singh asked who Gandhi was uniting. “Entire India is one and united,” he said.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 16:05 IST
Next Story

Sushmita Sen says she suffered a heart attack: ‘Angioplasty done, stent in place’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close