FSSAI’s new vegan logo was made in 20 minutes, here’s the young mind who conceptualised it

After the head of the department of Nutrition and Dietetics of Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru’s Vasanthnagara asked students to conceptualise a logo to mark vegan foods, a 22-year-old student took just 20 minutes and came up with a design which was soon adopted by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The logo will now be used on all vegan foods.

Speaking to the indianexpress.com, Kruti Manish Rathore, an MSc second-year student in the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics of Mount Carmel College said, “My HOD told the class to come up with a design since our HOD knew that FSSAI is looking for a logo for vegan foods. Since the logo had to be simple so that consumers can understand what product they are buying, I designed a green-coloured logo with the letter ‘V’ inscribed in the middle of a square box with a small plant on top of it and vegan written at the bottom so people do not confuse it with the letter ‘Y’.”

Kruti, who hails from Gujarat, is currently in Bengaluru for her studies and had taken suggestions from her father while designing the logo. “The logo simply suggests that the product is of plant origin. It took me 20 minutes to design it and since I am a student of Nutrition and Dietetics, I know about veganism (vegan diet) and could ideate the logo,” Kruti said.

On Monday, FSSAI launched the logo to help consumers easily identify and differentiate items from non-vegan ones.

“I am really happy and it’s a big thing for me that FSSAI has selected the logo that I have designed which will be used in all vegan products,” she said while thanking Dr Sangeeta Pandey, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Mount Carmel College.

Kruti said she had chosen to pursue masters in Nutrition and Dietetics to become a public health nutritionist to improve nutritional habits among people. Kruti is yet to receive the certificate from FSSAI for her logo design.

On Monday, through a Twitter post, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the logo and said, “@FSSAIIndia launched a logo for vegan foods to help consumers easily identify and differentiate from non-vegan foods. This will empower the people to make informed food choices.”

FSSAI already has logos for vegetarian and non-vegetarian products, which are dots in green and brown colours, respectively.