From unnatural death to murder: 22-yr-old man held for killing disabled uncle over rented house dispute in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
What was initially registered as a case of unnatural death has been converted into a murder case after the Viveknagar police in Bengaluru on Wednesday uncovered evidence of an assault linked to a dispute between a man and his nephew.
Inayath Pasha, 52, a two-wheeler mechanic, was found lying motionless on a cot inside his rented ground-floor accommodation in Austin Town on March 1. Pasha, who had a partial disability in his left leg due to polio, was living alone, the police said.
According to the police, around 4.45 pm on March 1, Pasha’s sister and her son went to serve him food and found him lying inside the house. Later, around 6.45 pm, his son Syed Mohammed Ali visited the house and found Pasha unresponsive, following which the police were alerted.
The Viveknagar police registered an unnatural death report, as no immediate visible signs pointed to foul play. However, the family grew suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the death. Upon examining the body, the police also suspected that the death was not natural.
A fresh complaint filed by a relative subsequently prompted a more detailed investigation. During this investigation, police questioned Masoor Ahmed, 22, the son of Pasha’s sister, who owns the house.
According to the police, Ahmed had been pressuring his uncle to vacate the house where he was living on rent.
“We found that a quarrel broke out on March 1 between Pasha and Ahmed over vacating the house. During the altercation, Ahmed assaulted him severely, causing him to lose consciousness and collapse. He then placed Pasha on the bed and left the scene,” a police officer said.
According to the police, Ahmed confessed that he had assaulted his uncle, punching him in the face, eyes, chest, and ribs. Pasha is believed to have collapsed and died following the assault. The police said Ahmed attempted to pass the death off as natural and left the premises.
The police have arrested Ahmed on murder charges and are investigating the matter further.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram