From unnatural death to murder: 22-yr-old man held for killing disabled uncle over rented house dispute in Bengaluru

Masoor Ahmed had allegedly been pressuring Inayath Pasha to vacate the rented house. (Photo by special arrangement)

What was initially registered as a case of unnatural death has been converted into a murder case after the Viveknagar police in Bengaluru on Wednesday uncovered evidence of an assault linked to a dispute between a man and his nephew.

Inayath Pasha, 52, a two-wheeler mechanic, was found lying motionless on a cot inside his rented ground-floor accommodation in Austin Town on March 1. Pasha, who had a partial disability in his left leg due to polio, was living alone, the police said.

According to the police, around 4.45 pm on March 1, Pasha’s sister and her son went to serve him food and found him lying inside the house. Later, around 6.45 pm, his son Syed Mohammed Ali visited the house and found Pasha unresponsive, following which the police were alerted.