From Mughal-era women poets to electronic icons: Bengaluru’s WHAM Festival closes on a musical high

The Indian Music Experience Museum’s WHAM (Women’s History, Art and Music) Festival closed on a high on March 25, with performances by Hindustani classical legend Shubha Mudgal and electronic music icon Ma Faiza.

The three-week festival, now in its third edition, marked a new permanent addition to the museum’s galleries in the form of an exhibit dedicated to Annapurna Devi, one of the most influential figures in Hindustani classical music.

Other events and displays included a Feminist Library Popup, film screenings, and workshops on subjects like the Chittara mural art of Karnataka. The last two days covered a wide cross-section of India’s musical traditions, such as songs of the rice cultivators of Nagaland and a combination of hip-hop and Kumaoni folk songs.