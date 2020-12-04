From December 7, suburban trains to run in all four directions from Bengaluru

As per the schedule, the MEMU from KSR Bengaluru will depart at 7.15 am to reach Hosur at 8.35 am. (Representational)

In a relief to people working in industrial sectors in Bengaluru, Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains will begin operations on the Bengaluru-Hosur route and to destinations in three other directions from December 7.

According to the South Western Railway (SWR), the short-distance trains from Bengaluru are scheduled to run till Hassan, Hindupur, Hosur, Marikuppam, and Bangarapet. “These trains will be immensely helpful to commuters in Bengaluru from satellite and nearby towns nearby,” SWR Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya said.

In a bid to facilitate more travel, these trains — operating six days a week (except Sundays) — will also be the first set to run unreserved since coronavirus-related restrictions were put in place from March 25.

As per the schedule, the MEMU from KSR Bengaluru will depart at 7.15 am to reach Hosur at 8.35 am. While returning, it will leave Hosur at 8.45 am to reach KSR Bengaluru at 10.10 am.

Enroute, the train will have stoppages at Bengaluru Cantonment, Bengaluru East, Baiyyappanahalli, Baiyyappanahalli Cabin, Belandur Road, Carmelaram, Heelalige, Anekal Road, and Maranayakanahalli.

Meanwhile, another MEMU service will begin from Hindupur at 6 am to reach Yesvantpur at 8.25 am. On the other direction, it will depart from Yesvantpur at 6 pm to arrive at Hindupur at 8.25 pm. This train will have stoppages at Lottegollahalli, Yelahanka, Rajankunti, Dodballapur, Oddarahalli, Maklidrug, Thondebhavi, Gauribidanur, and Devarapalle.

In another MEMU service, the train from Bangarapet will depart at 5.40 pm to reach Mysuru at 10.25 pm. On its return journey, the train will leave Mysuru at 5.50 am to reach Bangarapet at 10.40 am. The stops mentioned as per the schedule for this service include Tyakal, Malur, Devangonthi, Whitefield, Whitefield Panel Cabin, Krishnarajapuram, Baiyyappanahalli, Bengaluru East, Bengaluru Cantonment, KSR Bengaluru, Krishnadevaraya Halt, Nayandahalli, Jana Bharti Halt, Kengeri, Hejjala, Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Settihally, Maddur, Hanakere, Mandya, Yeliyur, Byadarahalli, Pandavapura, Shrirangapatna, and Naganahalli.

The other three passenger trains on the route are KSR Bengaluru – Marikuppam – KSR Bengaluru MEMU, Yesvantpur – Tumakuru – Yesvantpur DEMU, and Yesvantpur – Hassan – Yesvantpur DEMU.

SWR has clarified that these trains would initially be operated till December 17 for a total of 10 services on each route to check passenger demand and other factors to decide on the future course of the services.

