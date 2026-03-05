From avocados to acacia: Bengaluru MAP’s new exhibit depicts realistic botanical art and how it evolved during colonial times

High-definition diagrams of star fruit and rhododendron on display at the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru as part of the exhibition 'Paper Gardens: Art, Botany, and Empire'.

In an era before swift transportation and high-definition photography, the earliest botanists relied on artists to create detailed diagrams and drawings. An extensive collection of these is the subject of the Museum of Art and Photography’s (MAP) latest exhibit in Bengaluru, ‘Paper Gardens: Art, Botany, and Empire’. The artworks are drawn from MAP’s own collection as well as sources including the Linnean Society and others.

From avocados to acacia and tamarind – visitors will see plants in a way rarely thought of outside scientific circles.

The earliest works on display here are copperplate engravings from the 17th-century treatise Hortus Malabaricus, compiled by Hendrik van Reede, the Dutch Governor of Cochin, based on the assistance of herbalist Itty Achudan. Most other works on display are coloured lithographs. Sources of local knowledge, like Achudan, would have been essential for colonial efforts at documentation.