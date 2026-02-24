From 400-year-old Kepler copy to AI: What Indian Institute of Astrophysics highlighted on its Open Day

From century-old items from the depths of their archives to cutting-edge demonstrations, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) conducted a day-long exhibition on the occasion of ‘Open Day’ this Saturday, February 21.

From throngs of students and youngsters to older visitors, the IIA’s Koramangala campus was full of visitors from all over the city. One unique aspect of the Open Day was the ‘Ask an Astronomer’, allowing visitors to pitch questions on the mysteries of the universe.

Apart from stalls featuring merchandise and philatelic displays, several ‘astro entrepreneurs’ were also present to showcase their innovations. Other events included live demonstrations, such as one explaining the properties of liquid nitrogen and why it behaves the way it does.