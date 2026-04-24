From 3.75 lakh to 3.06 lakh a day, Karnataka LPG demand drops as panic buying eases

After a surge in demand last month on account of panic buying amid fears of supply disruptions due to the West Asia conflict last month, domestic LPG bookings in Karnataka have since reduced, and the state is now receiving adequate and continuous supply, Siddharth Agarwal, Executive Director, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), said.

“Due to panic buying in March, bookings had surged to 3.75 lakh per day, leading to slight delays in delivery timelines. However, the situation is now stable. Booking levels have now dropped to 3.06 lakh per day, and delivery timelines are being gradually improved,” the IOCL official said on Thursday in a briefing by oil companies on the fuel and LPG supply situation in Karnataka.

Agarwal said hospitals, educational institutions, and transport services are being prioritised for LPG supplies as per directives issued in March by the Karnataka government.

The IOCL executive director said the economically weaker sections and the migrant population should use 5 kg LPG cylinders, which can be purchased directly, even without an oil company gas connection.

“The state government and oil companies have conducted more than 3,700 investigations and inspections. To date, 35 FIRs have been filed, and 37 arrests and seizures have occurred. Strict action has been taken against excess hoarding and black marketing,” the official said.

“Digital adoption in LPG services has significantly improved, with 94.5 per cent of bookings now being made digitally. There has also been a significant increase in compliance with the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system, which has enhanced transparency in delivery and ensures cylinders reach the rightful customers,” Agarwal said.

The IOCL official said the demand for auto LPG outlets operated by oil companies had increased due to reduced operations by private players.

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“It is noteworthy that OMCs [oil marketing companies] currently hold only about 20 per cent of the market share in Karnataka. Despite this limited presence and constraints in distribution infrastructure, oil companies are making every effort beyond their existing capacity to meet the increased demand,” he said.

The IOCL official said, “The fuel supply situation in Karnataka is stable, robust, and under complete control.”

“The state has a refinery with a crude oil processing capacity of 15 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum). There is no shortage of petrol or diesel in any part of the state, and all retail outlets are functioning normally. The supply chain from refineries to terminals, depots and retail outlets is operating smoothly without any disruption,” Agarwal said.

“The oil companies are monitoring the situation closely in coordination with the Government of India and the government of Karnataka and are fully prepared to meet any surge in demand. Citizens are advised not to engage in panic buying and to rely on official communication channels for accurate information,” the official added.