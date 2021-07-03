Fresh setback for Karnataka CM Yediyurappa as court orders further probe into old corruption case

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday suffered a legal setback as a special court for elected representatives rejected the closure report filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta over allegations of corruption in land deals dating back to his earlier tenure as deputy chief minister.

The 90th additional city civil and sessions judge Shridhar Gopalakrishna Bhat, who is also the special judge for dealing with cases related to elected representatives in Karnataka, rejected a ‘B’ report for closure of probe against Yediyurappa in a complaint filed in 2013. The Karnataka High Court, in December last year, had ordered a probe into the case.

“The B final report submitted by the investigation officer under section 173(2) of Cr.P.C is hereby rejected. Consequently, acting under section 156(3) of Cr.P.C. the Deputy Superintendent of Police attached to the police wing of Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru is hereby directed to investigate the matter further,” the special court ruled.

“The investigation officer shall keep in mind the observations made by the High Court in W.P.No.5043/2019 with regard to the delay in conducting investigation,” it stated.

The court further instructed Lokayukta to file a report on the probe by August 21.

The Lokayukta police, which was asked by the Karnataka HC to probe the corruption allegations against Yediyurappa, reported to the special court on January 18, 2021 that “no offence” under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, was committed by him.

The special court noted that the Lokayukta conducted only a perfunctory investigation of the allegations and that a prudent probe was not done.

It further said in its order, “since the final report submitted by the I.O. (investigation officer) does not instil the confidence of the court, the first option available to the court to accept the final report and to drop the proceedings cannot be opted”.

The case pertains to a complaint filed in a court in 2013 by one Vasudev Reddy over a decision taken by Yediyurappa, when he was deputy chief minister of Karnataka in 2006, to release the government land in Bellandur region to private persons. Lokayukta police took up the case in 2015.

The allegation was that Yediyurappa illegally de-notified parts of nearly 434 acres of land that had been acquired by the state for an Information Technology corridor between the Whitefield and Electronic City IT hubs “for illegal gain” through the July 21, 2006 government notification.

Yediyurappa had approached the Karnataka HC in 2019 with a plea to quash the FIR on the grounds that a case against one of the other accused persons in the case – the former industries minister R V Deshpande of the Congress party – had been quashed by the high court on October 9, 2015.

The court refused to accept the submission by Yediyurappa’s advocates that he is accused in the very same FIR as R V Deshpande and that the case should be quashed since an investigation against him based on the very same FIR would be illegal. The HC, through an order issued on December 22, 2020, also questioned the Lokayukta police over its failure to conduct a probe even after five years and directed the anti-corruption agency to expedite probe.

“I find that distinct and separate allegations are made against the petitioner (accused No.2) which read as under – The then Deputy Chief Minister Mr. B.S. Yediyurappa also recklessly de-notified land, disregarding the fact that the possession was taken and land was allotted to entrepreneurs,” a single judge of the High Court had noted.

“This allegation, prima facie, discloses a cognizance offence in so far as the petitioner is concerned which needs to be investigated. A reading of the complaint clearly indicates that the petitioner is sought to be prosecuted for the independent act of de-notification of the land done by him during his tenure as the Deputy Chief Minister,” the High Court had added.

The Lokayukta police, however, filed a closure report in the case on January 18, 2021. The closure was challenged on behalf of the original complainant Vasudev Reddy.

The complainant argued that Yediyurappa, as the DCM between 2006 and 2007, transferred government property to private persons and deprived the state of the high-value property while “enriching private persons without any public interest”.

Since December 2020, when the High Court ordered a speedy conduct of the Bellandur land de-notification probe against Yediyurappa, he has been seeing many old cases of corruption returning to haunt him even as new cases are being filed.

In January this year, the High Court refused to interfere with a corruption case registered against Yediyurappa in 2015 on the basis of a complaint by an activist Jayakumar Hiremath. In this case, Yediyurappa is accused of releasing government acquired land to members of the family of former chief minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy in 2010.

In another case, the High Court, in January this year, allowed a plea for restoration of a corruption complaint against Yediyurappa and the former state industries minister Murugesh Nirani for allegedly reneging on a commitment to grant 26 acres of land to a private investor Alam Pasha in 2011. The private complaint case filed against Yediyurappa by Pasha was earlier quashed by a sessions court on August 26, 2016.

Yediyurappa has obtained stay orders from the Supreme Court in these two cases.

Last week, on June 30, the special court hearing matters related to elected representatives, posted its decision on a private complaint seeking a probe into the alleged corruption and money laundering case by Yediyurappa, his family members and others to July 8.

A social activist T J Abraham had filed the private complaint against the Karnataka CM and others seeking directions to file an FIR or take up the case under the Prevention of Corruption and Prevention of Money Laundering Acts. The complaint had named Yediyurappa, minister S T Somashekhar, IAS officer G C Prakash, Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, his grandson Sashidhar Maradi, a son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanamaradi, and a relative Sanjay Sree.

The complaint was based on bribery and money laundering allegations that appeared in media last year with reference to clearances given for implementation of a housing project by a private firm— the Ramalingam Construction Company Limited— and promises of awarding other contracts to the firm by persons close to the CM.

Yediyurappa was forced to quit as the chief minister of Karnataka in 2011 when the Karnataka Lokayukta named him in a report on illegal mining in the state. He was also prosecuted by the CBI but the case was quashed by a sessions court in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa became the chief minister again in July 2019 with the support of a group of 17 rebels from the Congress and JDS, after the BJP won 105 seats in the 2018 polls and fell eight short of a majority in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

The current legal setbacks for the chief minister have come at a time when there is churning within the BJP over Yediyurappa’s leadership, style of functioning and alleged interference in administration by the chief minister’s son B Y Vijayendra.