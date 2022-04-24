Fresh Covid-19 guidelines in Karnataka after attending PM Modi’s video conference on April 27: CM Bommai

Amid apprehensions of a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that clear instructions on how to manage the pandemic in the state would be issued after attending a video conference called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers on April 27.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Sunday, Bommai said: “The Union government has already issued a caution alert. A slight increase in Covid cases has been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra in the last 8-10 days. Based on the experience of the last three waves, experts also have suggested suitable precautionary measures. Already, the health minister has issued a few instructions. Clear guidelines would be issued for Covid management in the state after the video conference with the prime minister.”

“It is important for people to be careful. The Covid second wave started slowly and later exploded. The scientists are studying the virus variants,” Bommai added.

Speaking about Hubballi violence in which a police station was allegedly attacked, Bommai said: “The conspiracy and organised attack on the Hubballi police station has been taken very seriously. The people and organisations behind the arson would be identified and dealt with sternly… Investigation is on to unravel the plot and the elements behind the incident. The police have already got the statements from those arrested.”

Replying to a question that the email threats received by some of the schools has their origins in Pakistan, Bommai said: “There were instances in the past of(people) sitting here and using the IP addresses of Dubai and Saudi Arabia. A thorough investigation has been ordered into the case. The source of the emails and the culprits involved would be identified and help would be sought from the concerned countries through the external affairs ministry to arrest them. We will go to the bottom of the case and find the culprits.”

Reacting to a video related to the irregularities in the police sub-inspector recruitment which had gone viral, Bommai said that the criminal investigation report (CID) had been asked to conduct a thorough investigation.

When it was pointed out that former BJP functionary Divya Hanagari had not been arrested yet in the PSI recruitment case Bommai said that her institution and house had been confiscated and that she would be arrested soon.