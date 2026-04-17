Fresh arrest for IPL ticket black marketing in Bengaluru; racket exploiting corporate quota loophole

Even after the rollout of M-ticketing to curb black marketing, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police recently uncovered multiple interconnected rackets involving the illegal resale of IPL match tickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In the latest action, the police arrested Chandrashekar P, 49, a catering staffer employed with Sri Lakshmi Caterers inside the stadium, for allegedly selling IPL tickets during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) versus Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match held on April 15. Officers said he was caught with over 100 tickets, which were allegedly procured through corporate bookings and diverted for resale at inflated prices outside the stadium.

Preliminary investigation suggests the tickets were sourced through bulk allocations under private firms, with about 50 tickets each allegedly linked to two corporate entities. The police have also identified another accused, Ganesh Harikesh, who is currently absconding and is believed to be the key operator who procured tickets through corporate-linked and online channels, while Chandrashekar handled resale near the stadium.

This arrest comes close on the heels of an earlier case during the ongoing IPL season, wherein CCB busted a separate black-marketing network. In an enforcement action on April 5, the police arrested 11 people and seized around 28 tickets outside the stadium during the RCB versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match. The accused were found operating in small groups, sourcing tickets through informal channels and reselling them on match day at inflated prices.

In a parallel investigation, officers also traced a larger network involving the diversion of 181 tickets worth around Rs 17.52 lakh. These tickets were allegedly procured through bulk booking channels, including corporate-linked and online allocations, and later routed into the black market through intermediaries, highlighting how corporate quota allocations continue to serve as a key supply channel for illegal resale networks.

Investigations indicate that while M-ticketing has reduced over-the-counter and individual-level ticket resale, it has not fully plugged this diversion route. Police sources said bulk tickets booked under company names are being rerouted before reaching legitimate employees or end users, effectively sustaining a parallel supply chain for black marketing.

A senior police officer said that regulating ticket allocation is beyond the mandate of law enforcement, as it involves multiple stakeholders, including KSCA, franchise allocations, corporate quotas, and online sales platforms. He noted that while most tickets under corporate quotas are intended for legitimate use or hospitality purposes, the system becomes vulnerable when bulk allocations are diverted into resale networks.

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The official added that M-ticketing and official online platforms have helped reduce counterfeiting and improve transparency in public sales. However, loopholes remain in corporate, franchise-linked, and hospitality allocations, including brand ambassador quotas. According to the official, such tickets are often purchased in bulk and later sold in the secondary market through illegal channels.

While the police continue action against black-marketing networks, the officer clarified that their role is limited to detecting diversion and prosecuting illegal resale, not regulating how tickets are originally allocated or priced.