scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Most read

Freedom fighter Doreswamy passes away at 103

Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy is known for his participation in the Quit India movement and Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan movement.

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP | Bengaluru |
May 26, 2021 2:59:57 pm
HS Doreswamy, HS Doreswamy freedom fighter, freedom fighter HS Doreswamy, Vinoba Bhave, Vinoba Bhave Bhoodan movement, Bhoodan movement, India news, Indian ExpressHarohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy passes away at 103. (File)

Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, who recently recovered from Covid-19, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon.

The 103-year-old Gandhian was recently admitted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru due to post-Covid complications.

Born in Bengaluru on April 10, 1918, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy, is known for his participation in the Quit India movement and Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan movement. He was also a familiar figure in civil society movements in Karnataka as he had campaigned to revive lakes in Bengaluru.

A physics and maths teacher, Doreswamy joined the freedom struggle in June 1942, on Mahatma Gandhi’s call. He was also jailed for arson but was released in 1943.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In his lifetime, Doreswamy took up several causes, from the protests against the Kaiga nuclear plant in north Karnataka to the rights of landless farmers.

In 2014, Doreswamy and slain journalist Gauri Lankesh were part of a civil society platform that helped Naxalites return to the mainstream.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x