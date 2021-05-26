Freedom fighter Doreswamy passes away at 103

Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, who recently recovered from Covid-19, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon.

The 103-year-old Gandhian was recently admitted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru due to post-Covid complications.

103-year-old Karnataka based Gandhian and freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, who recently recovered from COVID19, passed away due to cardiac arrest in Bengaluru hospital.

Born in Bengaluru on April 10, 1918, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy, is known for his participation in the Quit India movement and Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan movement. He was also a familiar figure in civil society movements in Karnataka as he had campaigned to revive lakes in Bengaluru.

A physics and maths teacher, Doreswamy joined the freedom struggle in June 1942, on Mahatma Gandhi’s call. He was also jailed for arson but was released in 1943.

In his lifetime, Doreswamy took up several causes, from the protests against the Kaiga nuclear plant in north Karnataka to the rights of landless farmers.

In 2014, Doreswamy and slain journalist Gauri Lankesh were part of a civil society platform that helped Naxalites return to the mainstream.