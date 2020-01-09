‘Free Kashmir’ poster spotted at Mysore university protest, cops file sedition case

The protest was organised on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) The protest was organised on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

After a ‘Free Kashmir’ poster at a Mumbai protest stirred controversy recently, a similar banner was seen at a demonstration at the University of Mysore (UoM), Karnataka, on Wednesday. The Mysuru police have registered a suo motu FIR in the matter and booked the organisers of the protest for sedition.

The protest, against the violence at JNU, was organised by students, members of UoM Researchers Association, Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha, Students’ Federation of India, Dalit Vidyarthi Okkuta, and All India Democratic Students Organisation in the University of Mysore campus. One of the students was found displaying a “Free Kashmir” poster.

“A suo motu case has been booked against the organisers of the protest, under Section 124A (sedition) and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Jayalakshmipuram Police station, Mysuru. Investigation is in progress,” said Mysuru Police Commissioner KT Balakrishna.

The cops have named one of the organisers, Mahadevaiah, and others who led the protest in the FIR.

University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar Prof R Shivappa said, “We have issued notices to the organisations concerned and also complained to the police against them. A notice has been issued to the UoM Researchers Association, seeking explanation. They did not take permission from the university for the protest.”

