Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Fraudster arrested for misusing Bengaluru sexologist’s identity on social media

According to the Bengaluru police, the accused created fake Facebook accounts in the name of Dr Padmini Prasad to approach women and subject them to harassment.

The Bengaluru police last Monday arrested a person for misusing the identity of a renowned sexologist in the city on social media to harass women and abuse them with messages and pictures, officials said.

The arrest comes following a complaint lodged with the cyber crime police station of the north-east division in Bengaluru by Dr Padmini Prasad, a medical practitioner and author who helps women deal with their sexual problems.

Last year, in another case, the doctor filed a police complaint about her identity being misused on social media to solicit patients. The cyber-crime and economic offenses police unit of north-east Bengaluru arrested a woman  for the crime.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 04:51:01 pm
Live Blog

