Fourth saturday is holiday for Karnataka government employees

The Karnataka Government employees will have a holiday every fourth Saturday of the month besides the holiday they already have on second Saturdays.

Last week, the state Cabinet approved the fourth Saturday holiday on the recommendation of the 6th Pay Commission. The state government on Wednesday notified the holiday which will benefit over five lakh government employees from all the state government-affiliated departments.

Meanwhile, the employee’s casual leave will be reduced from 15 to 10 in a year, while the other existing general holidays remain the same. The new policy would only come to effect from the year 2020 since the government has already drawn a calendar of working days and holidays for 2019.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, said, “The decision was taken after studying the five-day work week policy which is implemented already in more than a dozen states in the country.” The government has not taken any decision to scrap holidays on birthdays/jayantis of prominent personalities.