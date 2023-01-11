Fourth dose of Covid vaccine not required, reveals study

A study conducted by the state-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research to assess the immune status of its 350 healthcare workers, who have received the booster dose of Covishield vaccine, revealed that all of them showed a significant presence of neutralising antibodies. The study also concluded that there was no need for a fourth dose of the vaccine.

The assessed group included doctors, nurses, technicians, ward helpers and other office staff.

The study found that all of the subjects (148 males (42%) and 202 females (58%) across the age group between 19- 60 years) showed a significant presence of neutralising antibodies.

Dr CN Manjunath, director of the Bengaluru-headquartered institute, said the presence of neutralising antibodies indicates persistent antibody levels even at the end of 12 months following the booster dose.

“In view of fresh pandemic threat with new variants of concern i.e, BF.7 and XBB variant of Omicron in certain parts of the world, it is imperative to assess our preparedness in terms of healthcare resources, manpower and infrastructure and understand the dynamics of immunity in the community, so that public health policies can be tailored to suit our population. Many healthcare workers and public in general were repeatedly asking whether they should take the second booster or the fourth dose of vaccine,” Dr CN Manjunath said.

“99.4 per cent of the healthcare workers showed adequate presence of neutralising antibodies. This study supports the fact that there is no need for a fourth dose of vaccine. It further emphasises that those who have not taken the booster dose should take it,” he said.