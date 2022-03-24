‘Fourth Covid wave likely in August; caution must till WHO says pandemic is over’

Amid reports of Omicron’s BA.2 sub-lineage fuelling a Covid surge in several East and Southeast Asian and European countries, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told the Legislative Council that India was likely to witness a fourth wave of the pandemic in August.

Later Sudhakar told reporters that a mathematical model prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, had predicted a fourth wave in August.

“We are geared up to face any kind of situation given we have the experience of the past three waves. Our health infrastructure is augmented and the vaccination programme is unprecedented. Even those above 12 years of age are getting vaccinated now. The variant BA.2 was first reported in the Philippines and now this has spread to 40 countries,” he said.

On whether the government would reimpose stringent measures, Sudhakar said, “Covid-appropriate behaviour should be maintained till the WHO announces that Covid is gone. We will hold a meeting with the technical advisory committee to understand the prevailing situation.”

Dr CN Manjunath, a member of the clinical expert committee, said the extent of the predicted wave in July-August was not known.

“We have to be vigilant and step up surveillance of international passengers at an appropriate time. We have learnt lessons during the first three waves and are better prepared to deal with the fourth wave.Though 90 per cent of the people have been vaccinated, one has to be vigilant. The expert committee recommendation is that surveillance and caution should be maintained indoors. Genome sequencing for detecting new variants is a must,” he said.

A special genome sequencing drive taken up last month revealed that 89.6 per cent of the samples were Omicron while 10 per cent were Delta and the sub-lineages. Of the Omicron variants detected, 99.1 per cent were BA.2 strains.