Four youths booked for entering ground to get selfie with Virat Kohli during Bengaluru Test

The Bengaluru city police have booked four people, including two minors, for criminal trespassing after they ran on to the playing field and tried to take pictures with Virat Kohli during India’s Test match against Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday.

Close to stumps on the second day of the day-night Test, around 9.20pm, the four youths trespassed into the playing area during a break. In the video footage of the incident, the youths can be seen running towards Kohli to take a selfie.

The players, continuing to be in a bio bubble due to Covid-19 curbs, were taken aback when the youths rushed towards them.

The police said that all four were apprehended and removed from the stadium. The Cubbon Park police booked them under IPC Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) and Section 5(1) Epidemic Diseases Act.