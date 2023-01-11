scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Four-year-old thrown off speeding school bus in Karnataka’s Ramanagara, dies

Four-year-old thrown off speeding school bus in Karnataka's Ramanagara, dies
A four-year-old girl was killed after she was thrown off her school bus and came under the vehicle’s rear wheels allegedly due to rash driving in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district Monday.

The police said the girl has been identified as Raksha S, a resident of Siddenahalli and a student of Sri Sai International School at Ramanahalli Gate near Harohalli. She was the eldest daughter of Swamy, an agriculturist.

The accident took place around 3.45 pm when Raksha was returning home on the school bus. Raksha was sitting facing the door of the bus, which was unlocked and unattended. The driver who was speeding reached a curve in the road and turned to the right rashly. Due to the impact, Raksha was tossed out of the vehicle and came under the rear wheel of the bus. She suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

After the accident, the driver and attendant of the bus fled from the spot leaving the vehicle and the children.

The police said Swamy used to drop Raksha to school but she used to come back home on the bus.

The Kanakapura rural police have registered a case against the driver and the attendant of the bus based on Swamy’s complaint. The police have also formed a team to trace them.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 09:56 IST
