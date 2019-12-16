Four traffic cops suspended for collecting bribes using digital payments app

The policemen allegedly used to scare drunk drivers saying they would have to pay Rs 15,000, or their vehicles would be seized and they have to go to the court. (representative image) The policemen allegedly used to scare drunk drivers saying they would have to pay Rs 15,000, or their vehicles would be seized and they have to go to the court. (representative image)

Four traffic police personnel have been suspended for allegedly collecting bribes from those caught driving under the influence of alcohol in Bengaluru.

Following complaints from public, top police officers carried out a special drive on Sunday and caught Assistant sub-inspector Muniyappa and constables Gangaraj, Nagaraj and Harsha, of Ashoknagar traffic police station in Bengaluru collecting the bribes using a digital payments app.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said: “The four officers were taking money via digital payments unauthorised from the drunk drivers and they were acted illegally as they were neither tasked with checking drink-driving nor given alcometers. It is suspected that from past one month they were doing this and departmental inquiry is done.”

The policemen allegedly used to scare drunk drivers saying they would have to pay Rs 15,000, or their vehicles would be seized. They also privately bought alcometers and employed civilians to extort money, police said.

A case has been registered with the Viveknagar police station against the four traffic police officers for extortion and misusing official position. Three alcometers, Rs 32,000 cash and a few driving licences have been recovered from them.

