Four more from Mysuru pharma firm test positive, officials probe China link

Four more employees of a pharmaceutical factory at Mysuru in Karnataka have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of positive cases connected to the firm to 10.

State health officials have hinted at the possibility that the employees of the firm, located in Mysuru’s Nanjangud, were infected while sourcing raw material from Chinese firms.

None of the employees of the firm who have tested positive for the infection have a history of foreign travel.

The first COVID-19 case at the firm was reported on March 26 when a 35-year-old man tested positive. On Sunday, five more persons tested positive, followed by four on Monday. All those who have tested positive are aged between 21 years and 42 years.

On Monday, state health secretary Jawaid Akhtar said the health department is obtaining swabs from packaging material for raw substances that the firm sourced from China. “We cannot conclude yet but the company used to procure material in bulk from foreign countries,’’ he said.

“It is not a case of community transmission. The officials in the company used to interact with foreign suppliers who even visited their facilities…,’’ a senior government doctor involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients said.

Besides the four cases from the pharmaceutical firm, one fresh case was reported on Monday from Tumkur district.

The total number of cases in Karnataka now stands at 88, with three deaths.

