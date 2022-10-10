Four months after inauguration, road over Bengaluru’s Kundalahalli underpass caves in

Within four months after Bengaluru’s Kundalahalli underpass was inaugurated, the road above it caved in for about 40m on October 9, prompting the Congress to raise its “40 per cent commission” allegation against the BJP government again.

The road was blocked for commuters and repair was underway at the Rs 19.5-crore underpass connecting the eastern suburbs with other parts of the information technology hub.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Because of the recent damage to the Kundalahalli flyover, repair work is going on. So vehicle movement will be a bit slow. Our advice to commuters is to use an alternative route if possible,” an officer of the HAL traffic police said.

The Opposition Congress alleged that shoddy work was to blame for the road cave-in. “Commission Rate Card: Religious heads – 30%, State Contractors – 40%, BBMP – 50%. #40PercentSarkara has ensured a systemic decay in Governance that has led to collapse of our progressive state,” Congress MLA Priyank Kharge tweeted.

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, the road caved in after an underground pipe broke and water seeped in a few days ago. And Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board chairman N Jayaram said the pipe, installed by the BBMP during the construction of the underpass, had been repaired.

According to a BBMP official, however, the water supply agency had not fixed the pipe on time. As repair work started on the pipe, water supply to areas such as Munekolala, Thubrahalli, AECS Layout, BEML Layout and Kundalahalli were affected on October 9.

The construction of the 281m underpass, with two 7.5m-wide services road on both sides, started in 2018 with an aim to create a traffic-signal-free corridor between HAL Old Airport Road and Whitefield and other areas. The work had missed several deadlines before Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the underpass in June.

Advertisement

In a separate incident, a huge sinkhole was formed on a road in the Kengeri satellite town on the night of October 9. The road near National Public School was blocked for repair on Monday morning.