Four injured after getting electrocuted during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka’s Ballari

Four people participating in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra sustained injuries after getting electrocuted near Moka in Karnataka’s Ballari district Sunday. According to AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, all the injured people are out of danger.

The yatra, on its 39th day, was passing from Sanganakal to Moka in the state when the incident occurred. The Congress has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the injured. “Today, an unfortunate incident happened during the yatra when four of our friends got a minor electric shock on account of a pole touching the wire. Immediately, the ambulance and doctors present in the yatra helped,” Surjewala said, adding that the injured were shifted to a hospital in Ballari.

Shri Rahul Gandhi visited the Civil Hospital, New Moka, Ballary and met up with all the friends, who had got the electric shock during an accident in Yatra to know their well being. Spirit of #BharatJodoYatra is to care for each other with love and compassion. Proud of Rahulji.

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the yatra, also visited the hospital. “An unfortunate incident occurred during the yatra today. A few of our friends suffered an electric shock while tying flags to a pole. They have been tended to in the Civil Hospital, New Moka, Ballari. I am happy to see that they have not suffered any major injuries, and their morale continues to remain high. Even in this moment of distress, the spirit of the #BharatJodoYatra took over. Those injured were immediately helped and taken care of, their safety and health prioritised,” he wrote in a post on Facebook.

“I would like to take this opportunity to tell all those involved in the yatra to take safety precautions and utmost care while they go about fulfilling their duties as we forge ahead in our mission to unite India,” he added.