Kerur violence: Four injured after clashes, large gatherings banned

One person was stabbed and three others were injured in the Kerur town of Karnataka’s Bagalkote district in a clash between two groups Wednesday, the police said Thursday.

The police have registered four FIRs and arrested 18 people till now, said an officer.

The clashes broke out in Kerur after the groups accused each other of harassing women. Soon after the incident, both the groups vandalised shops and carts and a motorcycle was set on fire in the violence.

Bagalkote Superintendant of Police Jayaprakash said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed till Friday as precautionary measures and all the schools and colleges in the town will remain closed till then.