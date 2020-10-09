scorecardresearch
Four held for IPL betting in Bengaluru

By: PTI | Bengaluru | October 9, 2020 1:15:29 pm
Handcuff, crime, arrestsThe accused were betting on the ongoing IPL cricket matches. (Representational)

Four people were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly betting on IPL cricket matches, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the gang was arrested on Thursday near the RTO office under Yashwanthapura police station limits.

The accused were betting on the ongoing IPL cricket matches, they said adding cash Rs. three lakh and four mobile phones were recovered from them.

