Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Foul play suspected in the death of tiger near Karnataka’s Bandipur reserve

The five-year-old tiger’s carcass was found with its neck and legs tied to a boulder with a wire.

While 14 tiger deaths were reported in the state last year, this year has so far seen two tiger deaths. (Express Photo)

Officials from Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve suspect foul play in the death of a five-year-old tiger whose carcass was found inside a pond located a kilometre away from the reserve on Tuesday.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve director P Ramesh Kumar said in a statement on Thursday that when the officials lifted the tiger carcass from the pond for a postmortem, they found that its neck and legs had been tied to a boulder with a wire.

“The pond is five feet deep. The visceral samples have been collected in the presence of National Tiger Conservation Authority representative Krithika Alanahalli and sent to forensic labs in Mysuru and Bengaluru to establish the cause of the tiger’s death,” he said.

Officials said the postmortem, however, had not indicated any signs of external injury. “Only the visceral samples sent to the labs could confirm the reason behind the tiger’s death. It could be a possibility that the tiger was poisoned and dumped into the pond,” an official from the reserve said.

While 14 tiger deaths were reported in the state last year, this year has so far seen two tiger deaths.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 19:00 IST
