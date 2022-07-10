scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Foster religious harmony by respecting other faiths: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai, made the remarks while speaking at the ‘Nudi Namana’ programme organised in memory of retired engineer-in-chief Dr L Shivalingaiah.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 10, 2022 5:09:16 pm
The chief minister recalled his father SR Bommai’s close association with Shivalingaiah and said: “He was a man of very high thinking, the man who prepared the blueprint for many irrigation projects in the state.”(File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday spoke on the importance of fostering religious harmony by respecting other faiths. He said establishing religious harmony was important for promoting social equality.

The chief minister made the remarks while speaking at the 'Nudi Namana' programme organised in memory of retired engineer-in-chief Basavaraj Bommai, Dr L Shivalingaiah.

The chief minister recalled his father SR Bommai’s close association with Shivalingaiah and said: “He was a man of very high thinking, the man who prepared the blueprint for many irrigation projects in the state.”

More from Bangalore

“Shivalingaiah had a major role in the design and construction of many hospitals including Victoria and NIMHANS… Shivalingaiah was a hard worker, an inspiration for the youth, he was the national president of BJP Dalit Morcha. The present generation has a lot to learn from Shivalingaiah’s dedication and commitment for a good cause,” he added.

