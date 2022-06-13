Fortress of Flamingos

Express Photo by Jithendra M.

Karnataka has been a home for many bird species across the globe. Many of these birds travel thousands of kilometers Karnataka in a year which also houses officially 12 bird sanctuaries. Back waters of Almatti dam, a summer home for many migratory birds though not an official bird sanctuaries continues to invite birds across the globe.

Of the many birds, the backwaters of Almatti dam invites over 2,000 Flamingos a year. This is a rare species which can travel a distance of 600km a day and without even taking break.Of the many birds, the backwaters of Almatti dam invites over 2,000 Flamingos a year. This is a rare species which can travel a distance of 600km a day and without even taking break. The backwaters which has a vast lat of 10,000 acres, the area which is called Herkal is in north Karnataka’s Bagalkot district.

Many bird enthusiasts come here for bird watching which has enthralled many. While many species arrive, the greater Flamingos choose to stay in here. According to environmentalists, these birds travel from as far as North Africa, Middle East and Southern Europe and stay here from nearly 5-6 months starting from November.

The Flamingos arriving to backwaters is a recent phenomenon which has enhanced the curiosity of bird enthusiasts. According to the them, Flamingos were generally found in Kutch region of Gujarat but there is an increase as it is a suitable place for breeding and rearing the young ones.